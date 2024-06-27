Primark launches exciting new feature at Liverpool store - a UK mainland first
and live on Freeview channel 276
Primark has launched a brand new feature for shoppers in Liverpool, who can now get a series of beauty treatments at an in-store studio while picking out clothes for that well deserved night out or special occasion.
The new concession by Nails, one of the fastest growing salons in Ireland, offers treatments such as manicures, pedicures, gel sets and a range of brow services from lamination to threading. Their studio in Primark on Church Street is the first to open this side of the Irish Sea.
Located on the first floor, Nails joins the Tasty by Greggs Cafe and the WornWell vintage clothing concession, both of which opened as part of an extension to the shop last year.
Nails opened its first standalone salon in Dublin in 2013 and now has Primark concessions across Ireland and in Belfast in Northern Ireland, with Liverpool becoming its first opening on the UK mainland.
Director of Nails Orit Brahami said: “We are very excited to open our first beauty studio in England and we will continue to meet our customers expectations. We would like to thank Primark for all these amazing opportunities, the strong partnership we have formed and all their support in this beautiful journey.”
Nails at Primark Liverpool will be open from 9.00am to 8.00pm Monday to Friday and 10.30am to 5.00pm on Sunday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.