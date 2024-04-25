Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ambitious £15 million scheme to transform Liverpool’s historic Canning Dock and open it up to the public has been granted planning permission. The redevelopment would open up an area of 194,000 sq ft for ‘education, contemplation and recreation’.

The proposed design includes an experiential pavilion, a new pedestrian footbridge from the Royal Albert Dock, a contemplation space and a staircase to descend into the dock. National Museums Liverpool commissioned architects Asif Khan Studio and artist Theaster Gates to ‘reimagine’ the area between the Royal Albert Dock and Mann Island last year.

An exterior view of the contemplation space in the South Dry Dock. Image: Asif Khan and Theaster Gates public consultation docs

The South Dry Dock will feature a space for contemplation and reflection. Image: Asif Khan and Theaster Gates public consultation docs

Khan said planning approval was ‘a giant step toward welcoming people to experience the transformative power of this site and its stories’. Liz Stewart, head of the Museum of Liverpool, said “The dry docks and quaysides have such a powerful heritage narrative, and throughout the process of co-production, we’ve ensured the feedback and ideas coming directly from our communities, is integrated into the designs.”