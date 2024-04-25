£15m Canning Dock transformation gets green light - here's what it will look like

The project by National Museums Liverpool includes an experiential pavilion and a new pedestrian footbridge from the Royal Albert Dock.
Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 25th Apr 2024, 12:18 BST
An ambitious £15 million scheme to transform Liverpool’s historic Canning Dock and open it up to the public has been granted planning permission. The redevelopment would open up an area of 194,000 sq ft for ‘education, contemplation and recreation’.

The proposed design includes an experiential pavilion, a new pedestrian footbridge from the Royal Albert Dock, a contemplation space and a staircase to descend into the dock. National Museums Liverpool commissioned architects Asif Khan Studio and artist Theaster Gates to ‘reimagine’ the area between the Royal Albert Dock and Mann Island last year.

An exterior view of the contemplation space in the South Dry Dock. Image: Asif Khan and Theaster Gates public consultation docsAn exterior view of the contemplation space in the South Dry Dock. Image: Asif Khan and Theaster Gates public consultation docs
An exterior view of the contemplation space in the South Dry Dock. Image: Asif Khan and Theaster Gates public consultation docs
The South Dry Dock will feature a space for contemplation and reflection. Image: Asif Khan and Theaster Gates public consultation docsThe South Dry Dock will feature a space for contemplation and reflection. Image: Asif Khan and Theaster Gates public consultation docs
The South Dry Dock will feature a space for contemplation and reflection. Image: Asif Khan and Theaster Gates public consultation docs

Khan said planning approval was ‘a giant step toward welcoming people to experience the transformative power of this site and its stories’. Liz Stewart, head of the Museum of Liverpool, said “The dry docks and quaysides have such a powerful heritage narrative, and throughout the process of co-production, we’ve ensured the feedback and ideas coming directly from our communities, is integrated into the designs.”

The plans for the dry dock, which was built in 1765 to service ships, will be partly funded by a £10m contribution from the Government’s £4.8bn Levelling Up fund and is part of the wider Waterfront Transformation Project.

