An independent report into the flooding incident which resulted in the deaths of a couple in Liverpool in 2023 has been published.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elaine and Philip Marco were tragically killed in the flooding incident on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill, with the road previously described as a ‘death trap’ by residents and councillors alike.

On August 26, 2023, the couple’s car became trapped in flood water under a bridge on the busy road, which is prone to flooding. It was closed for almost six months while investigative and reparative works took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marcos, who were well-respected members of the city’s Jewish community, were described as a “quiet and humble couple” who were “very dedicated and devoted grandparents”.

Flood sensors, signage and barriers were installed in response to the tragedy, as well as replacement gullies, upgraded street lighting and pothole maintenance . As well as measuring water levels, the sensors are said to provide long-term data showing how quickly or slowly water is getting through, as well as aiding future maintenance works.

Philip and Elaine Marco were killed after they were trapped in a car which was driven into flood water in Liverpool. | Family handout/Merseyside Police

Now, a report commissioned with engineering firm Mott Macdonald as an independent party, has been published. A spokesperson for Liverpool City Council said it has “a duty to investigate incidents of flooding that are considered to be locally significant”, under Section 19 of the Flood and Water Management Act 2010.

The report noted there has been a “long history of flooding incidents at Queens Drive” with anecdotal evidence suggesting that the section of the road, where it passes beneath Briardale Road bridge, has flooded “since the 1950’s”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the months before Elaine and Philip Marco died, emergency services had been called to the same area to four other reports of vehicles being submerged due to flooding - in May, June and July 2023.

The main cause of flooding at Queens Drive has been determined as “hydraulic capacity issues within the sewer network during rainfall events experienced during Met Office Yellow and Amber Weather Warnings for heavy rain or thunderstorms”.

The report said: “The combined sewer network in the area cannot cope with the volume of water that falls in a short period of time.”

Queens Drive remains closed this morning (July 10). | Liverpool City Council

Referring to the tragic incident on August 23, the report stated that the force of the water emanating from the public sewer caused “an almost tidal effect” with eyewitnesses noting that the water level was “rising extremely quickly”. It recommended that United Utilities work to find a permanent solution to “reduce the frequency and scale of the flooding”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, a spokesperson for United Utilities said: "We participated fully in this report into the flooding at Queens Drive and will continue to work with all organisations that have an impact on surface and groundwater in this area so that we can improve drainage at this location and across the wider city region."

An inquest into Elaine and Phillip Marco’s deaths is expected to take place in November.