The incredible helicopter last appeared at the show in 2015.

One of the RAF’s most iconic helicopters is making a dramatic return to the Southport Air Show eight years after it last wowed crowds in the resort.

The life saving Chinook Helicopter, which has seen action around the globe, will fly into the 2023 Southport Air Show in September with aerial displays across both days of the popular show.

The RAF Chinook pilots last demonstrated the capabilities of the aircraft at the Air Show back in 2015 and are ready to impress aviation fans once again.

The impressive air show line-up is set to draw in the crowds, with the Red Arrows, RAF Typhoon and inspirational Battle of Britain Memorial Flight also making a much-welcomed return to Southport’s golden coastline.

Fans turned out in their thousands last year as an RAF Typhoon, a Supermarine Spitfire and South Korea’s Black Eagles flew over the beautiful town.

The vibe: The popular weekend air show is suitable for the whole family and there are also activities to explore on the ground, from flight simulators and static aircrafts to assault courses. And, kids go free.

When and where: The air show runs between 10:00-18:00 on September 9-10 2023. It will be held on Southport’s seafront.

Ticket prices - Tickets are £10.95 per day and free for under 16s. They can be purchased here.