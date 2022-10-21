Here’s everything you need to know about rail strikes in November including how to claim a refund if you were planning to travel from Liverpool Lime Street during RMT strike day

Services at Liverpool Lime Street station are set to be disrupted yet again after a long-standing dispute between RMT (Railway, Maritime and Transport) union and Network Rail sparks further strike action in November. The news comes as Liverpool dock workers and Royal Mail members also commit to a new round of industrial action.

According to the RMT , the union was of the understanding that Network Rail would commit to a better compensation offer and work toward a negotiated settlement. But the public body “reneged on their promises of an improved pay offer” and looked to “impose job cuts, more unsocial hours and detrimental changes to rosters” in what RMT has branded a “dramatic u-turn”.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “The dishonesty of Network Rail bosses has reached a new low in this national rail dispute. “On the one hand they were telling our negotiators that they were prepared to do a deal while planning to torpedo negotiations by imposing unacceptable changes to our members’ terms and conditions. Our members are livid with these duplicitous tactics, and they will now respond in kind with sustained strike action.”

In response, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, Tim Shoveller, said : "A two-year 8% deal, with discounted travel and a new extended job guarantee to January 2025, is on the table ready to be put to our staff. Unfortunately, the leadership of the RMT seem intent on more damaging strikes rather than giving their members a vote on our offer."

When will the round of rail strikes take place?

RMT has announced that 14 train operating companies will be striking on November 3 & 5 including Avanti West Coast. RMT members have also planned to strike on November 3 in a separate dispute with London Underground and Overground networks (Arriva Rail London). Alongside this, train managers who are part of RMT on Avanti West Coast will walk out on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, November 6.

What happens on non-strike days in between?

Strikes occurring on November 3, 5 and 7 will affect early trains the day after, with around 75% of services operating on November 4, 6, and 8. Passengers should expect non-strike days to be busy and refer to train timetables for Liverpool Lime Street station.

What services will be affected by the RMT rail strikes in Liverpool?

With Avanti West Coast Train Managers set to strike on October 22 and November 6, customers are advised to pay close to the Avanti West Coast website for updates regarding affected services. During the industrial action of October 22, Avanti West Coast plans to run one service per hour from London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street via West Midlands.

AWC has stated that: “Customers with prebooked tickets dated 22 October can use their ticket anytime between now and 24 October. Any customers with prebooked tickets dated 6 November can use these anytime from now until 8 November.”

AWC is also looking at how the organised strike on November, 3, 5 & 7 will affect services at Liverpool Lime Street station and will update the Avanti West Coast website when they have more information.

How to claim a full refund

According to AWC, “Customers who booked tickets for travel on 22 October or 6 November before the strikes were announced (7 October) can claim a full, fee-free refund from their point of purchase.”