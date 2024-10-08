Rare Snow Leopard leaps through the air at Chester Zoo
Video captures how the beautiful giant cat, called Nubra, sprang into the air, and landed on her feet at Chester Zoo.
For the first time in its 93-year history, the zoo welcomed two snow leopards - an endangered specie, early in 2024. The highly threatened big cats have moved into a purpose-built home, using more than 600 tonnes of rocks.
Snow leopards typically live in high mountains in Asia, and staff wanted to recreate the rocky terrain of the Himalayas.
Mike Jordan, director of animals and plants at the zoo, described the pair as both "incredibly playful, inquisitive and full of energy".
The zoo said it hoped its efforts would help the vulnerable species to thrive in the wild.
According to theWorld Wide Fund for Nature (WWF),external, there were an estimated 4,000-6,500 snow leopards in the world.
