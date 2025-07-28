Liverpool Muslim Council has welcomed “certainty and closure” after plans for a new girls’ school in the city were confirmed.

The city council has announced it has formalised proposals for a new school on a plot of land in L8 that could accommodate around 600 pupils, writes the LDR service.

When the proposals were announced in February, there were concerns the plans could lead to the relocation of the historic African Caribbean Centre that has stood off Upper Parliament Street for half a century.

This prompted a huge backlash from the community in L8 as well as centre trustees who launched a campaign to protect the centre.

Muslim leaders told councillors earlier this year the placement of a school site around the site was not a “land grab” or about displacing a community centre.

After it was confirmed the centre would not be moved, Liverpool Muslim Council officials said they were always of the view any school should not proceed “at the expense of our friends and neighbours.”

In a statement, the Muslim Council said they always viewed the site as “the optimum and only practically deliverable” location for the new school. They said: “We have always believed it was imperative that the Liverpool African Caribbean Centre received an unequivocal reassurance that its future was secure, and that its existing building, land and assets would be safeguarded without any loss or relocation.

“We were confident, from discussions with the school’s proposed operators, Star Academies, that the school could be accommodated on adjacent land without any encroachment or disadvantage to the long-established and valued Caribbean Centre. We are pleased that this has now been confirmed and agreed by all parties.”

The new school will reserve 50% of its places for non-Muslim students. Muslim Council leaders said any efforts to create tensions between communities now must be rejected.

The statement added: “Together we must confound and resist those who have tried to sow division and enmity amongst Liverpool’s communities, and send out a positive and unequivocal message on behalf of the World in One City.”

Sir Hamid Patel CBE, chief executive of Star Academies, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new secondary school which will give girls in Liverpool the opportunity to receive a first-rate education. Star Academies has a long track-record of running top-performing schools.

“Our schools are committed to creating an environment where pupils are supported to achieve their very best academically and personally. We are looking forward to ensuring that Eden Girls’ Leadership Academy, Liverpool sits at the very heart of the local community.

“We aim to create a school that benefits not just today’s young people but future generations too, enabling them to grow, prosper and succeed. We are grateful for the work of Liverpool Council and the Department for Education in helping to secure this new educational provision for the young people of Liverpool.

“We look forward to continuing our work in partnership with the council and other local stakeholders to ensure that we create a school that the city is proud of.”

Cllr Carl Cashman, leader of the Liberal Democrats group, said: “It’s been an absolute privilege getting to know the powerful community at the African Caribbean Centre and helping them in their fight with Labour-run Liverpool Council. The news that the application for a new school will not include any of the land around the centre is welcome news and a testament to the community’s determination and fight.

“We mustn’t rest and we must work to ensure that the plans are suitable for all members of the Liverpool 8 community.”