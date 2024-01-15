Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A highly-regarded Liverpool restaurant has announced plans to launch a new venue.

Serving gastro food and popular Sunday roasts, Barnacle launched at Duke Street Market in December 2021, as a restaurant in its own right, rather than serving the food hall.

Co-founded by Paul Askew, who is also behind the Art School Restaurant, Barnacle has received high praise over the last two years, featuring in the Michelin Guide and BBC Good Food's top Liverpool restaurants.

However, it has now been announced that the restaurant will serve the whole of Duke Street Market - under a new name - as plans are underway to relaunch Barnacle as a sole entity elsewhere in the city.

At the popular food market, Barnacle will now be known as the The Barnacle Kitchen, with a brand-new menu.

Paul Askew said: "For over two years, we've proudly told the story of Liverpool's gastronomic past and present and celebrated working with incredible local suppliers from all over the city region at Barnacle. Now we are channelling this energy and creativity into launching The Barnacle Kitchen.

"We're all immensely proud of Barnacle. From Duke Street Market's mezzanine we've developed our identity, focused on contemporary fine-dining at our intimate Scouse brasserie and the city's maritime heritage."

"Now as we begin 2024, Barnacle is evolving into Duke Street Market's seventh kitchen – The Barnacle Kitchen. We are creating a brand-new menu for the entire food hall to enjoy as we continue to celebrate the Liverpool City Region's outstanding produce."