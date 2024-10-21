Located in Whiston, the Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a new family and a place to call home.
A diverse selection of dog breeds are up for adoption, ranging from tiny Terriers and lovely Labradors to adorable Akitas.
The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis. So, if you are hoping for a new canine companion, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and find a new friend.
Below are 13 of the centre’s newest additions, who would love to find a permanent home this autumn. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Maddie - Crossbreed
Maddie is a Crossbreed puppy. She was born in a Romanian shelter and needs a family that will allow her the time she needs to adjust and build a bond with them, and it may not be a quick process. She needs a home where she is the only dog, and where any children are 16 and over. Maddie is not house trained and will require all her foundation training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Milo - English Springer Spaniel Cross
Milo is an English Springer Spaniel Cross aged between one and two years old. He needs an active home, and can live with high school aged children and a dog of a similar nature. He is not used to spending time alone but is house trained. Milo will dig in the garden. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Eric - German Shepherd/Akita
Eric is a mix of German Shepherd and Akita. He can live with teenagers but not other pets. Dogs Trust have no history for him so can't guarantee that he is house trained, although he has probably lived inside. He will need someone at home with him initially whilst he settles in. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Teddy - Lurcher Cross
Teddy is a nine year old Lurcher Cross. He can live with teenagers but needs a pet free home. He is most likely house trained but Dogs Trust have very limited history for him so cannot guarantee it. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.