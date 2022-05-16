The ‘out of control’ pets have been seized by police.

Merseyside Police officers have seized two Staffordshire Bull Terriers after an 80-year-old man, his dog and a man who stopped to help were attacked by the ‘out of control’ pets in Birkenhead on Sunday.

Police officers were called to the incident in Birkenhead Park, on Cavendish Road, at around 11:50am.

A 33-year-old man who was driving by stopped to help and was bitten on his leg and arm as he lifted the small dog to safety. The elderly dog owner received minor injuries.

Both men were taken to hospital for their injuries and are recovering. The small dog was taken for veterinary treatment.

Officers have seized the two Staffordshire Bull Terriers and their two owners will attend for police interviews at a later date.

A general view of Birkenhead Park on Cavendish Road. Image: Google

Community Policing Inspector Peter Rexwinkel said: “This was a frightening incident for all involved and an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident is continuing.

“Although Staffordshire Bull Terriers are not a banned breed, they were reportedly out of control in a public place and as such officers have seized the dogs and the owners will be attending an interview.”

Inspector Rexwinkel added: “Merseyside Police takes such incidents seriously and have a dedicated Sergeant who reviews all cases concerning dogs.

“Anyone walking their dog in our local parks need to be mindful of their dog’s behaviour at all times and keep their pet on a lead if it is liable to be aggressive towards other park users.

“We will not tolerate irresponsible dog ownership on Merseyside and want to maintain all our parks as safe and welcoming places to be.”