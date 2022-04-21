“If it was Bebington, Heswall or West Kirby it would be sorted out straight away.”

Waste dumped in one Merseyside town has created an ‘absolute eyesore’ according to a frustrated neighbour.

Christopher Michael, 34, from Rock Ferry, Wirral, posted a picture of the dumping on Eldon Road and jokingly asked if it was an art installation.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Michael added: “It’s just typical of Wirral Borough Council.

“The Birkenhead area always gets forgotten. If it was Bebington, Heswall or West Kirby it would be sorted out straight away.”

The fly tipping incident in Rock Ferry, Wirral. Photo: Christopher Michael

He added: “I like to litter pick on my own street as I’m passionate about the environment and keeping the place nice.

“I think it would be amazing if residents could take a bit more pride and muck in together if the council won’t do anything about the issue.”

Christopher said he thought the dumped waste was an “absolute eyesore” and said he was surprised there were not any rats running around the mess.

A Wirral Council spokesperson said: “Wirral Council takes fly-tipping extremely seriously and will take every opportunity to identify and prosecute those responsible. The fly-tipping at this location will be logged for Environmental Enforcement to inspect for evidence for an offender.