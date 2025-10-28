LDRS

A 101-year-old Royal Navy veteran will lay a wreath as part of Liverpool’s annual Remembrance service next month.

St George’s Hall will host the city’s commemorations on the 80th anniversaries of Victory in Europe (VE) Day and Victory over Japan (VJ) Day. The event will honour the sacrifices of those who served, those currently serving, and those who gave their lives in conflict.

This year’s service holds special significance as it commemorates the 80th anniversaries of the end of WWII in Europe and the Far East. The event will be staged on Sunday November 9 on the plateau at the iconic city centre location.

Among those participating will be John Dennett, a 101-year-old Royal Navy veteran who served as a gunner during the D-Day landings. It is expected John will pay his respects with the wreath during the service.

The Band of The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and The Pipes and Drums of The Liverpool Scottish Regimental Association will play from 10.40am, in the run up to the start of the service. There will also be performances from the Liverpool Gospel Choir, PopVox Choir, St Edward’s College Senior Choir, and Liverpool Mezzo Soprano Danielle Louise Thomas.

The Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine will also be recognised for its historic work with Far East prisoners of war. Images from their archives will be displayed during the service, with insights provided by Professor Geoff Gill.

The service is open to all, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Road closures will be in place from 7am to 1pm in the surrounding area, including William Brown Street, London Road, Lime Street, and Queens Square Bus Station.

At 11am, a field gun will be fired by 208 Battery, 103 Regiment Royal Artillery to mark the start of a two-minute silence, followed by a second firing at 11.02am. Following the silence, the traditional wreath-laying and service by key civic, military and religious leaders and Cadets, the parade will then march from St George’s Plateau to salute the Cenotaph.

A new artwork by Neil Walker, a LEGO architect in the city council’s crematoria team, has been designed in the form of a Victory in Japan commemoration LEGO poppy. The artwork will be on display in the heritage area of St George’s Hall for visitors to view in the days leading up to the service.

Following Remembrance Sunday, it will be displayed in the Hall of Remembrance at Liverpool Town Hall. The Town Hall, St George’s Hall and Cunard building will be lit up red from Friday November 7 to Sunday, November 9 to mark the Remembrance weekend.

The large poppies will be displayed on the Town hall balcony and the Bombed-Out Church leading up to remembrance. The church will be open to the public on Sunday, November 9.

Cllr Barbara Murray, Lord Mayor of Liverpool, said: “I am deeply honoured to stand with our community in remembrance of those who gave so much in the pursuit of peace. This year’s service, marking 80 years since VE Day and VJ Day, reminds us of the extraordinary courage and sacrifice shown by generations past.

“Liverpool has always been a city of resilience and compassion, and this event is a powerful reflection of our shared commitment to honouring history and those who shaped it.” Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council, added: “Liverpool’s Annual Service of Remembrance is a deeply significant moment for our city.

“This year, as we mark the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day, we honour not only the courage and sacrifice of those who served in WWII, but also the enduring spirit of unity that defines our communities.

“The cenotaph at St George’s Hall remains a powerful symbol of reflection and respect, and I encourage everyone to join us in paying tribute to our veterans and all those affected by conflict.”

The following road closures will be in place;

1. William Brown Street from Byrom Street: 7am to 1pm.

2. London Road between Seymour Street and Lime Street: 9.30am to 1pm.

3. Commutation Row between Islington and Lime Street: 9.30am to 1pm.

4. Islington between Fraser Street and Commutation Row: 9.30am to 1pm.

5. Lime Street between London Road and Copperas Hill: 9.30am to 1pm.

6. St. Johns Lane and St. George’s Place between Old Haymarket and Lime Street: 9.30am to 1pm.

7. Skelhorne Street between Bolton Street and Lime Street: 9.30am to 1pm.

8. Queens Square Bus Station will be closed from 9.30am to 1pm.

Access for the Holiday Inn Hotel and St John’s car park will be facilitated from the Elliot Street/Lime Street junction. All closures will be signed and stewarded and will remain in force only for as long as is deemed necessary.