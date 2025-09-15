LDRS

A road servicing one of the busiest transport networks in Merseyside is set to undergo five nights of roadworks.

The works will start today (September 15) and finish on Friday, taking place on Netherton Way and means the road will be completely closed overnight.

Sefton Council is carrying out roadworks in multiple locations around that stretch of road as part of the Maritime Corridor Scheme (MCS). Netherton Way is one of the main roads which links into Dunnings Bridge Road which is a gateway between Liverpool and Sefton.

Sefton Council’s published update read: “Works will take place across the whole road making a closure necessary to keep workers safe.”

Referencing other ongoing works to both Netherton Way and Dunnings Bridge Road, the local authority added on its website: “There will be lane closures along Dunnings Bridge Road and Netherton Way to allow the work to take place but these will be kept to off peak times (9:30am-3.30pm), which should mean there is little disruption to traffic.”

The Maritime Corridor is the area spanning from Switch Island to Netherton Way (A5038), forming a key part of the network that connects Atlantic Park to the Port of Liverpool and further afield.

The MCS involves planned improvements to transport links in South Sefton, particularly along the A5036 Dunnings Bridge Road and A5038 Netherton Way, from Switch Island to Atlantic Park.

Funded by the Levelling Up Fund and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, the council said the scheme will help to reduce congestion, enhance travel times, improve walking and cycling routes.

The local authority also hopes the project will boost the area’s economic potential by improving connectivity to the Port of Liverpool and other employment sites.

Construction on the MCS began in late 2024, with Phase 1 focusing on Dunnings Bridge Road and Netherton Way, with further phases planned for other roads like Bridle Road, Heysham Road, Park Lane and Vesty Road.