People have said upgrades to a major Merseyside road network is causing “absolute carnage” as the council confirmed another nine months of roadworks and delays.

Knowsley Council said the Tarbock Island scheme is designed to improve the flow of traffic and journey times but warned drivers to “plan their journeys” while work is underway. The local authority published the update on its Facebook page on October 3 which generated dozens of comments, mostly by local residents expressing their frustrations about potential delays.

The council’s post read: “From Monday, October 6 the south west side of Tarbock Island roundabout will be reduced to a single lane until June 2026. This will be from the from the A5300 Knowsley Expressway southbound entry slip road (leaving Tarbock Island travelling towards Speke) to the westbound M62 entry slip road (coming off the roundabout and travelling towards Liverpool).

“There will be a full overnight closure in place at the same location on Sunday, October 5 between 8pm – 5am – including closure of the northbound carriageway of the A5300 Knowsley Expressway – in order to install the traffic management.”

Responding to the social media update, Brian Roberts commented: “They sent a man to the moon in less time than it’s taken for the work to this roundabout to be finished.” Chris King added: “Unbelievable how long these works have been doing on for.”

Debbie Serrao wrote: “Absolute carnage today on the morning and home commute, sick of it.” James Davies added: “Rome was built faster than what ever your doing on that roundabout.”

Tarbock Island is one of the region’s busiest transport routes, connecting Knowsley to Liverpool city centre and serving as a main access point to the M62. Congestion issues have become common, leading to Liverpool ECHO readers voting Tarbock Island as one of the most disliked roundabouts in Merseyside.

The constructions works are part of Knowsley Council’s investment in its transport infrastructure after it secured £12.420m in funding to construct an active travel corridor along Wilson Road and upgrade the area around Junction 6 on the M62.

Knowsley Council said the work at Tarbock Island is part of a “significant investment programme” and will reduce journey times by increasing the number of lanes as well as widening the roundabout. The local authority said all possible steps are being taken to minimise disruption, but warned there will be some unavoidable delays to journeys.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for travel, or choose alternative routes where possible. The scheme comprises of further phases of work and the final anticipated completion date is winter 2026. Details of all planned works below:

CURRENT WORK

Until February 2026: One lane closed on Windy Arbor Road (southbound) at its junction with Tarbock Island.

Until February 2026: M62 Junction 6 westbound exit slip will be completely closed (coming on to Tarbock Island from the direction of Manchester). The associated diversion involves continuing on M62 towards Liverpool, exiting at Bowring Park (Junction 5) and returning on the M62 eastbound towards Tarbock Island.

Until February 2026: M57 southbound exit slip will be completely closed (coming on to Tarbock Island from the direction of Prescot/Kirkby) The slip road will be closed in order to manage congestion on Tarbock Island while works are carried out on the east side of the roundabout. The associated diversion involves continuing along the M57 to the Knowsley Expressway (A5300) and coming back via Tarbock Island. The M57 Junction 1 Southbound exit.

Until February 2026: Lane closures on the east side of Tarbock Island roundabout. Traffic is reduced to a single lane on the roundabout from the M57 Northbound entry slip to the Knowsley Expressway (A5300) Southbound entry slip. This is to assist widening works to the east side of the roundabout.

UPCOMING WORK

From 8pm Sunday, October 5 – 5am Monday, October 6:

Full closure on the south west side of Tarbock Island Roundabout, from the A5300 Expressway northbound carriageway (from Speke to Tarbock Island), including the exit slip road on to Tarbock Island, and the M62 Junction 6 westbound entry slip road (leaving Tarbock Island in the direction of Liverpool) will all be closed overnight to facilitate the setting up of traffic management.

From Monday, October 6:

Lane closures on the south west side of Tarbock Island Roundabout: From the A5300 Knowsley Expressway southbound entry slip road to the to the westbound M62 (towards Liverpool) entry slip road reducing the roundabout to a single lane at this location until June 2026.

As part of these works, traffic leaving the A5300 Knowsley Express way via the exit slip road (coming on to Tarbock Island) will only be able use the left-hand lane to join the M62 towards Liverpool. Traffic travelling to any other exit on the roundabout must use the right-hand lane. This will be clearly signposted