Family pay tribute to 'caring' and 'gentle' grandmother killed in her Dovecot home

The family of Rose Johnston pay homage to the 'intelligent' and 'caring' mother amid ongoing murder investigation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of Rose Johnston, who was found dead at her home in Dovecot on Saturday (October 4), have paid tribute to the “intelligent” and “caring” mother and grandmother.

At around 12.35pm, it was reported that the 68-year-old had been found dead at her home on Ancroft Road. Merseyside Police said the cause of death has been established as a blunt force head injury. A murder investigation is underway and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are in the process of being carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Ms Johnston’s family said she was “kind, caring, compassionate, friendly, unassuming and gentle”.

The tribute continued: “She was so intelligent, funny and sarcastic. Mum was a tutor working in adult education for many years and she spent recent years volunteering for the Nugent group working with people with special educational needs and even though she didn't have very much, would always buy donations for the foodbank every time she did her shopping.

"She was a very private person, but was truly family orientated. Mum always looked out for and always cared for her whole family, often putting everyone else before herself. She was a sister, auntie, great auntie, grandmother and great grandmother and my mum.

"She is going to be sadly missed by all of us. We just can't understand who would want to hurt her this way and can't understand why after the challenges she has faced in her life would someone do this to my lovely mum."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family of 68 year-old Rose Johnston, who was found dead at her home in Dovecot on Saturday (4 October) have issued a photograph. | Family handout

Detectives are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and are appealing for anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around Ancroft Road and Rose’s home address in the past week to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Catherine Walsh said: “The investigation is moving at a pace and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and speaking to friends and neighbours to build a picture of Rose’s life.

“We know that she was a very private woman and that she liked to walk around the estate where she lived.

“We would ask anyone who saw Rose on one of her walks during the past week to let us know. Similarly, anyone who thinks they saw anyone acting suspiciously or thinks they captured something significant on their car dashcam or doorbell camera is asked to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that incidents such as this can be very concerning for people living locally, particularly those who are elderly, but I want people to feel reassured that we are putting all our efforts into finding who is responsible.

“There is a mobile police station on the estate and people living there can expect to see high visibility police patrols. I would continue to encourage anyone who has any concerns or questions to speak to officers.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact the Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC on X and Facebook quoting reference 25000817218. You can also report information via their website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.