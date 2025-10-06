Family share heartfelt photo amid Dovecot murder investigation

The family of a woman who is believed to have been killed in her home have issued a photograph of her.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose Johnston, 68, was found dead at her home on Ancroft Road in Dovecot at around 12.35pm on Saturday (October 4).

Merseyside Police said a Home Office post-mortem has taken place and the cause of death has been established as a blunt force head injury. An investigation is underway and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are in the process of being carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Johnston’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Catherine Walsh said: “We understand how shocking and distressing this is and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Johnston.

“I know people living in the local community will be understandably upset and concerned but I want them to be reassured we are doing everything in our powers to find the person responsible.

The family of 68 year-old Rose Johnston, who was found dead at her home in Dovecot on Saturday (4 October) have issued a photograph. | Family handout

“We have a team of detectives who are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to establish Mrs Johnston’s movements in the days leading up to her death, working through CCTV and doorbell camera footage and speaking to potential witnesses in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would ask anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously around Ancroft Road in the past few days, captured anything significant on a doorbell or dashboard camera or has any information which could assist our enquiries to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“There will be a visible police presence in the area for the next few days and I would urge anyone with any concerns or questions to speak to our officers.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact the Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC on X and Facebook quoting reference 25000817218. You can also report information via their website or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.