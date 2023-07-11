The Open Championship is to be held in Merseyside once again, as Sefton plays host to thousands of golf lovers in 2026.

The 154th championship will be held at the Royal Birkdale, which has previously hosted the contest on ten occasions, the last of which was in 2017.

The news comes just a week before the 151st staging of the golfing tournament, which is to be hosted at the Royal Liverpool.

Sefton Council say they are ‘delighted’ to be chosen to host the ‘fantastic’ global golf Championship and expect ‘thousands’ of people will enjoy what Southport and Sefton have to offer.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region shared similar sentiments, saying The Open is ‘one of the sporting world’s crown jewels’ and described Merseyside having the opportunity to play host to it twice in three years as ‘an incredible achievement for our area.’