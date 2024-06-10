'Extremely emaciated' dog found abandoned in Merseyside
The RSPCA is appealing for information after an ‘extremely emaciated’ dog was found wandering alone in Merseyside.
The tan-coloured dog - believed to be a Pocket Bully type - was found by a member of the public in Prescot on May 17 and taken to a local vet practice in Liverpool, where vets contacted the animal welfare organisation.
RSPCA Inspector Leanne Cooper, said the dog - who is named Diana - was ‘extremely emaciated’, and was ‘so skinny you could see all of her ribs and her protruding hip bones’. She continued: “We suspect she’s been neglected for some time, and that she’s been malnourished before being abandoned in Prescot and left to fend for herself. She weighed just 18.1kg.”
Three-year-old Diana was microchipped and enquiries were made to track down her owner, but the RSPCA is now appealing to the public for help. After receiving treatment from the vets, she is now in the care of the local authority dog warden.
Inspector Cooper is continuing to investigate the circumstances around her abandonment, adding: “I’d like to hear from anyone who recognises Diana or knows where she may have come from, or who owned her. You can get in touch with us by contacting our appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leaving me a message, using reference number 1268936.”
Vets believe Diana may be linked to another dog of a similar breed who was also taken to the vets, having been found abandoned emaciated a few weeks prior.
