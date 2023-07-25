- The RSPCA is appealing to the public for information after an “extremely matted” dog - who had to be put under anaesthetic to be shaved - was abandoned in Liverpool. The shih tzu - called Pepper - was found tied under a bush in Scargreen Recreation Ground, Norris Green, on Wednesday, 12 July. Pepper is now making a good recovery.
- Merseyside Fire Brigades Union Members are voting in a new ballot for industrial action. This is the latest action in an ongoing dispute with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service in relation to conditions and a reduction in night-time staffing numbers in fire control. The ballot closes on 21 August.