Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 25th Jul 2023, 19:14 BST
  • The RSPCA is appealing to the public for information after an “extremely matted” dog - who had to be put under anaesthetic to be shaved - was abandoned in Liverpool. The shih tzu - called Pepper - was found tied under a bush in Scargreen Recreation Ground, Norris Green, on Wednesday, 12 July. Pepper is now making a good recovery.
  • Merseyside Fire Brigades Union Members are voting in a new ballot for industrial action. This is the latest action in an ongoing dispute with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service in relation to conditions and a reduction in night-time staffing numbers in fire control. The ballot closes on 21 August.
