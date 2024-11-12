Watch: Heart-wrenching RSPCA Christmas advert based on real Liverpool case

The RSPCA has released its tear-jerking 2024 Christmas advert - featuring the real case of two abandoned dogs in Liverpool.

The advert tells the story of two emaciated puppies named Jack and Poppy, who were left abandoned in a filthy flat when their owners moved out and left them behind with no food and water.

The two Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type puppies were lying on a filthy mattress and were just hours away from death. But, a neighbour reported their suspicions that the dogs had been abandoned and the RSPCA were sent to investigate.

RSPCA Inspector Anthony Joynes, who features in the video and is based in the Liverpool area, went to help with the rescue described what he saw as “one of the saddest sights of my career.”

Anthony Joynes features in the video. | RSPCA

He said: “The puppies were so weak and terrified they had almost given up on life - it was really lucky we were alerted to their plight when we were because I don’t think they would have survived much longer.”

Both puppies underwent emergency veterinary treatment and, against the odds, they pulled through and have since been rehomed with loving families in time for Christmas. But, this isn’t the case for many animals, with the festive period leading to an increase in pet abandonment and neglect reports.

Last year, more than 700 incidents were reported to RSPCA on Christmas Day alone and the charity expects the crisis will worsen this winter as more people tend to struggle with spiralling costs around Christmas time.

The advert is based on two real life puppies. | RSPCA

Anthony said: “Sadly now, during the winter months, we see more people financially struggling which leads to more reports like this. But we can make a difference, and with the public’s help if they join The Christmas Rescue they can support our rescuers, veterinary teams, branches and centre staff who work tirelessly to give animals the urgent treatment and love that will save their lives.

“Please help us this winter and together we will bring joy and safety to animals who need it the most. For thousands of terrified and injured animals, we’ll turn the worst suffering into the best Christmas yet – because it will be the one where their lives change forever, and the start of many happier Christmases to come.”

Watch the full video above or Join The Christmas Rescue campaign.