The RSPCA say dogs are the ‘most abused animal in the country’ and the situation is worsening across Merseyside.

Heartbreaking new figures reveal more than one thousand dogs were mistreated in Merseyside last year.

In 2022, the RSCPA received 1,534 reports in the area about cruelty to dogs, compared with 1,399 in 2021. Shockingly, this equates to four dogs cruelly treated per day in Merseyside - and the issue worsens during the summer months.

The figures include 321 reports made about intentional harm, which includes: attempted killing, poisoning, beating, improper killing, mutilation, suspicious circumstances. Other reports relate to neglect and abandoment.

Dog cruelty is on the rise across the country. Photo by RSPCA.

Brett Witchalls, chief inspector for Merseyside, said dogs are ‘the most abused animal in this country’ with the RSPCA investigate more complaints about dogs than any other animal.

Dog cruelty in England

Nationally, the number of reports made to the RSPCA about dogs - including intentional harm, neglect and abandonments - in 2022 was 42,690, a 7% increase from 2021 (39,797).

The figures released by the RSPCA also show:

In 2022 the charity saw a 22% increase in reports of beatings (9,658 in 2022, compared to 7,857 in 2021)

The number of beatings reported to the RSPCA in 2022 peaked in August, when 1,081 reports were received - a staggering 35 a day

The number of animals killed in ‘suspicious circumstances’ increased in 2022 by 15% from by 2021 (891 in 2022, compared to 775 in 2021)

77% of all cruelty complaints reported to the charity 2022 were beatings

The RSCPA found this dog with a sad note on his cage. Photo by RSPCA.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner said that animal scale is happening ‘on a massive scale’ and due to the cost of living crisis, the cost of rescuing animals is at ‘an all time high’.

He added: “Each year, these reports reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when an animal is beaten on average every hour of every day. The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”