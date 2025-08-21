These absolutely lovely cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are looking for their forever homes in and around Merseyside this summer.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but many lovely animals are available to foster or adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 15 charming cats and dogs up for adoption in and around Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Flick Flick would thrive in a calm, patient home where he can continue to build his confidence and feel safe. If you're looking for a gentle soul to share your heart and home with, this lovely lad could be the perfect match. | RSPCA

2 . Jess - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross Jess is a two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She’s a friendly girl who wants nothing more than to make connections, though she can be a little unsure in new situations or with new people. With slow introductions at her own pace, Jess soon shows her sweet, affectionate side and is happiest sitting by your side once she feels safe and comfortable. | RSPCA

3 . Ludi - Lurcher Ludi is a two-year-old Lurcher. He’s a young lad who can be a little excitable at times, but his playful, silly nature makes him a real joy to be around. Out of the kennel, Ludi loves nothing more than a good zoomie session, stretching his legs, and enjoying the freedom to run. | RSPCA

4 . Roger Meet Roger, he is an adorable two-year-old black and white boy cat who is as sweet as he is handsome! He’s incredibly affectionate and absolutely lives for human company—whether you're working, relaxing, or just moving around the house, he’ll be right there by your side. | RSPCA