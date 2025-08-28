These charming cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are looking for their forever homes in and around Merseyside.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but many lovely animals are available to foster or adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 16 adorable cats and dogs up for adoption in and around Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Dude Dude at heart is a gentle, quiet boy who has come from a difficult start in life. Previously part of a large multi-cat household where he didn’t receive the care or attention he deserved, he now learning what it means to feel safe. | RSPCA

2 . Ludi Ludi is a two-year-old Lurcher with a big personality and plenty of energy to burn. He’s a young lad who can be a little excitable at times, but his playful, silly nature makes him a real joy to be around. | RSPCA

3 . Taco Taco would thrive in a home either just one or more adults, just adults and secondary school age but preferably not younger. | RSPCA

4 . Jess - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross Jess is a two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She’s a friendly girl who wants nothing more than to make connections, though she can be a little unsure in new situations or with new people. With slow introductions at her own pace, Jess soon shows her sweet, affectionate side and is happiest sitting by your side once she feels safe and comfortable. | RSPCA