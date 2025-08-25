3 . Bengie - Yorkshire Terrier

Bengie is a Yorkshire Terrier. Bengie can live with children over the age of ten but needs to be the only dog at home as he is very avoidant of others. He has a few wonky joints that don't currently cause him any pain, but he does require regular medicated baths for his skin. He is house trained and can be left alone for an hour or two. | Dogs Trust Merseyside