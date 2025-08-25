60 absolutely charming puppies and dogs are searching for loving, permanent homes in and around Liverpool, and hoping to say goodbye to the kennels for good.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has dozens of wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make an animal’s dream come true?
Below are 19 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s lovely residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Rodney - Bulldog
Rodney is a Bulldog. Rodney needs a home where he can be the only pet. Although friendly with other dogs when walking, he lacks social skills and can be selective about the company. He is house trained, can be left for a few hours by himself and can live with children over the age of 16. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Mary - Greyhound
Mary is a Greyhound. Mary can live with other Greyhound type dogs and children of high school age. She will have spent her life in racing kennels and will need all her basic training, so please be patient with her. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Bengie - Yorkshire Terrier
Bengie is a Yorkshire Terrier. Bengie can live with children over the age of ten but needs to be the only dog at home as he is very avoidant of others. He has a few wonky joints that don't currently cause him any pain, but he does require regular medicated baths for his skin. He is house trained and can be left alone for an hour or two. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Eve - Greyhound
Eve is a Greyhound. Eve can live with other Greyhounds and children of high school age. It's unlikely she has been in a home before and will need all of her basic training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside