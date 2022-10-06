Russell Howard will play 52 shows across the UK including two in Liverpool.

Russell Howard has announced a UK tour including two dates in Liverpool in 2023.

The ‘Have I got News for You’ comedian will play 52 shows at venues across the UK including two dates at Liverpool’s Everyman Theatre in May.

The tour features stop offs in UK cities including Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham as well as three nights at the London Palladium.

In 2021 he released his Netflix special ‘Lubricant’ accompanied by the documentary ‘Until the wheels come off”, detailing how the life of a comedian changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about Russell Howard Live and how to get tickets to the two Liverpool shows.

When and where is Russell Howard playing in Liverpool?

Advertisement

Russell Howard will be playing two shows at Liverpool’s Everyman theatre on Thursday, May 25 & Friday, May 26. The doors open at 6:00pm and the show starts at 7:30pm

How to get tickets for Russell Howard Live in Liverpool

General sale tickets for Russell Howard Live in Liverpool will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 7.

You can purchase tickets for Thursday via the See Tickets website.

You can purchase tickets for Friday via the See Tickets website .

Russell Howard Live full UK & Ireland tour dates

Advertisement

March

16: Reading, Hexagon

18: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

19: Leicester, De Montfort Hall

23: Plymouth, Plymouth Pavillions

24: Plymouth, Plymouth Pavillions

Advertisement

26: Cardiff, International Arena

30: Torquay, Princess Theatre

31: Torquay, Princess Theatre

April

01: Swansea

06: Woking, New Victoria Theatre

Advertisement

07: Oxford, New Theatre

08: Cambridge, Corn Exchange

11: Aberystwyth, Arts Centre

12: Aberystwyth, Arts Centre

15: Sheffield, City Hall

19: Bristol, Hippodrome

Advertisement

20: Bristol, Hippodrome

21: Bristol, Hippodrome

22: Bristol, Hippodrome

23: Bristol, Hippodrome

26: London, The Palladium

27: London, The Palladium

Advertisement

28: London, The Palladium

May

04: Manchester, O2 Apollo

05: Manchester, O2 Apollo

06: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

11: Birmingha, Hippodrome

Advertisement

12: Birmingham, Hippodrome

13: Newcastle. O2 City Hall

17: Glasgow, O2 Academy

18: Glasgow, O2 Academy

20: York, Grand Opera House

21: Lincoln, The Engine Shed

Advertisement

23: Norwich, Theatre Royal

24: Norwich, Theatre Royal

25: Liverpool, Everyman

26: Liverpool, Everyman

June

01: Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Advertisement

04: Bournemouth, International Centre

08: Dublin, Vicar Street

09: Dublin, Vicar Street

10: Dublin, Vicar Street

11: Dublin, Vicar Street

15: Brighton, Dome

Advertisement

16: Brighton, Dome

17: Portsmouth Guildhall