Russell Howard announces UK tour including Liverpool show: how to buy tickets and presale details
Russell Howard will play 52 shows across the UK including two in Liverpool.
Russell Howard has announced a UK tour including two dates in Liverpool in 2023.
The ‘Have I got News for You’ comedian will play 52 shows at venues across the UK including two dates at Liverpool’s Everyman Theatre in May.
The tour features stop offs in UK cities including Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham as well as three nights at the London Palladium.
Most Popular
In 2021 he released his Netflix special ‘Lubricant’ accompanied by the documentary ‘Until the wheels come off”, detailing how the life of a comedian changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s everything you need to know about Russell Howard Live and how to get tickets to the two Liverpool shows.
When and where is Russell Howard playing in Liverpool?
Advertisement
Russell Howard will be playing two shows at Liverpool’s Everyman theatre on Thursday, May 25 & Friday, May 26. The doors open at 6:00pm and the show starts at 7:30pm
How to get tickets for Russell Howard Live in Liverpool
General sale tickets for Russell Howard Live in Liverpool will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 7.
You can purchase tickets for Thursday via the See Tickets website.
You can purchase tickets for Friday via the See Tickets website.
Russell Howard Live full UK & Ireland tour dates
Advertisement
March
16: Reading, Hexagon
18: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
19: Leicester, De Montfort Hall
23: Plymouth, Plymouth Pavillions
24: Plymouth, Plymouth Pavillions
Advertisement
26: Cardiff, International Arena
30: Torquay, Princess Theatre
31: Torquay, Princess Theatre
April
01: Swansea
06: Woking, New Victoria Theatre
Advertisement
07: Oxford, New Theatre
08: Cambridge, Corn Exchange
11: Aberystwyth, Arts Centre
12: Aberystwyth, Arts Centre
15: Sheffield, City Hall
19: Bristol, Hippodrome
Advertisement
20: Bristol, Hippodrome
21: Bristol, Hippodrome
22: Bristol, Hippodrome
23: Bristol, Hippodrome
26: London, The Palladium
27: London, The Palladium
Advertisement
28: London, The Palladium
May
04: Manchester, O2 Apollo
05: Manchester, O2 Apollo
06: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
11: Birmingha, Hippodrome
Advertisement
12: Birmingham, Hippodrome
13: Newcastle. O2 City Hall
17: Glasgow, O2 Academy
18: Glasgow, O2 Academy
20: York, Grand Opera House
21: Lincoln, The Engine Shed
Advertisement
23: Norwich, Theatre Royal
24: Norwich, Theatre Royal
25: Liverpool, Everyman
26: Liverpool, Everyman
June
01: Belfast, Waterfront Hall
Advertisement
04: Bournemouth, International Centre
08: Dublin, Vicar Street
09: Dublin, Vicar Street
10: Dublin, Vicar Street
11: Dublin, Vicar Street
15: Brighton, Dome
Advertisement
16: Brighton, Dome
17: Portsmouth Guildhall
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.