Ryanair has announced it will fly three new routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport this summer.

The popular airline officially launched its Summer ‘24 schedule for Liverpool on Thursday (April 11), including three exciting new routes to sunshine destinations - Corfu, Lanzarote and Paphos. The largest airline in Europe, Ryanair now has 32 destinations from Liverpool.

The new additions are part of a £400m investment into Liverpool and will see one extra Ryanair aircraft based at the airport, creating 30 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan said: “The addition of this new aircraft brings Ryanair’s total Liverpool-based fleet to five aircraft, representing a £400m investment in Liverpool and supporting 1,600 local jobs.”

To celebrate the new routes, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares from just £19.99 available to book now at ryanair.com. Jade added: “We look forward to welcoming millions more passengers onboard our first flights to and from Liverpool throughout the summer months ahead.”

Paul Winfield, Aviation Director for Liverpool John Lennon Airport commented, “Liverpool has become the airport of choice for passengers from across the City Region, the wider North West and North Wales with our faster, easier, friendlier customer experience.

