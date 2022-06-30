Fire chiefs fear one of these battery blazes could prove fatal if users don’t follow eight safety rules.

A Merseyside family was lucky to escape with their lives when an electric bike caught fire in the front room of their Huyton home last week.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said the blaze was one of the most serious electric bike and scooter battery fires the crews had dealt with.

The has been a spate of blazes caused by the e-vehicle’s lithium-ion batteries and MFRS has issued an urgent warning to users with regards to charging and storing them.

Authorities fear one of these fires could prove fatal.

Remnants from E-bike fire in Huyton. Image: Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service

The June 21 fire in Huyton left the two-storey terraced home of the family of six unliveable. All family members were treated for smoke inhalation and the youngest child needed treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Had the fire happened while the family were sleeping, the outcome may have been very different.

MFRS area manager for prevention Mark Thomas said: “Fires caused by electric bike and scooter batteries are aggressive and can develop quickly, which is why it’s so important to ensure they are not charged unattended and always close to working smoke alarms.

“The incidents we’ve attended recently here in Merseyside could have been fatal if the occupants were asleep or if the properties didn’t have working smoke alarms fitted. Don’t let it happen to you.”

E-bike and e-scooter battery fires

In another incident in St Helens last week, a two-storey terraced house was also left uninhabitable after an electric scooter being charged in a first floor bedroom caught fire in the early hours of the morning. Importantly, the home’s hard-wired smoke alarms actuated, allowing the sole occupant to escape unharmed.

The two-storey terraced home of the family of six was left severely damaged by fire and is now unliveable. Image: Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service

Three weeks ago in a hotel in Hatton Garden, Liverpool, two casualties suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns to their bodies after an electric bike on charge in their hotel room caught fire. Both occupants were taken to hospital by ambulance and later discharged.

This rise in serious incidents involving electric bikes and scooters has coincided with the increased popularity of their use.

Mr Thomas added: “Electric bike and scooter batteries have become a major source of fires in the home here in Merseyside.

“We’re urging those who use electric bikes and scooters to protect themselves and their loved ones by adhering to the advice before we see a real tragedy occur.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service safety advice