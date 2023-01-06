Sam, from Bootle, was killed when men on electric bikes drove into a cul-de-sac and opened fire.

The mother of Sam Rimmer, who was shot and killed in Dingle last year, has made an emotional appeal for information about his murder on what would have been his 23rd birthday.

His mum shared the same birthday with her son, on January 6, and says the day is now an ‘unbearable reminder’ of how he was ‘cruelly stolen’ from a family that is now ‘broken’.

Sam, who was due to become a father this month, was killed when men on two electric bikes drove into Lavrock Bank and opened fire at his group of friends on August 16 last year.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body in the attack and was fatally injured. Despite being given CPR by emergency services at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short while later at hospital.

So far four people have been arrested and are on police bail as the murder investigation continues.

Sam’s mum has paid tribute to her son on the day they both shared their birthdays and has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Today, Sam would have been celebrating his 23rd birthday,” she said. "Sam loved his birthday and the day was a special family occasion as he shared his birthday with me, his mum.

"Every birthday Sam would say ‘happy birthday Mumzy’ and it breaks my heart to know I will never hear those words again.

Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle. Image: Family Handout

"Sam was funny, caring and loyal. He was the life and soul of every party and his laugh was infectious. His birthday is an unbearable reminder that Sam was cruelly stolen from us and we will never hear him laugh again.

"This month Sam was due to be a father and he was so excited about having a baby boy. It brings the family comfort that a part of Sam will live on, however, the devastating reality is baby Sam will never feel his dads’ arms around him or know how it feels to hear his dad’s laughter.

"Sam’s death has broken our family and we will never recover. He made an impact on anyone he met. If you knew Sam, you loved him.

"Sam, we love and miss you so much. Fly high and watch over your son and us all. We will not rest until justice is served. Love always your devastated and broken-hearted family."

A general view of Lavrock Bank in Toxteth, Liverpool. Image: Google

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, said: “Although we have made several arrests across Liverpool since the murder of Sam Rimmer we know there’s more to be done and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“It is vital that anyone who was the area of Lavrock Bank, at about 11.40pm on Tuesday 16 August comes forward with any information or footage that could help our investigation.

“Our detectives will review any information you share with us so please look back to that night and contact us immediately if you remember anything that could help us bring justice for Sam’s family.

"Please don’t assume we already have this information or guess how significant it might be. Our detectives will assess this and do all we can to trace any suspects.”

How to contact police

Merseyside Police have a dedicated portal on thier website where footage can be downloaded and it can be accessed by using this link Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP22M48-PO1