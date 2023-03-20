Register
Sam Ryder’s iconic Space Man Eurovision outfit to be displayed in Liverpool

Sam wore the iconic suit during his hit performance at Eu

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

Sam Ryder’s iconic outfit worn on stage at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is to go on display at the British Music Experience in Liverpool, ahead of the city hosting the 67th edition of the song contest this May.

The black denim jumpsuit, designed by stylist Luke Day, took over 200 hours to make and took inspiration from heritage greats such as David Bowie and Elvis Presley - as well as Sam’s love of astronomy and astrology.

Sam wore the sparkling outfit to perform Space Man at the Eurovision Song Contest last year, where he made the UK proud and placed second.

Describing the outfit, Sam Ryder said: “The process of writing Space Man with dear friends, the journey we went on as a team and the positive reception and result we received all culminated in a moment shared in this suit, and I couldn’t be more grateful it’s going on public display for Liverpool and fans around the world to enjoy.”

The outfit will be on display from March 22 and available to visit with a general entry ticket.

Sam Ryder finished in second place during the 2022 competition (Photo by Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images)
