Seven days of strike action are set to take place in February and March, however, any individual school will only be affected by four of them.

Schools across Merseyside have been making preparations ahead of the teachers’ strikes over pay and under funding in schools.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) will strike in February and March, after members voted overwhelming in favour of the action.

The NEU is campaigning for a ‘fully-funded, above inflation pay rise’ and aiming to raise awareness of what they say is a lack of funding in schools.

As teachers are not obligated to give advanced notice of whether they plan to strike or not, it can be difficult for schools to know whether or not they will need to close, and many may not know until next week.

LiverpoolWorld will be updating this article regularly, with any new announcements of school closures or restricted attendance on the first day of strike action - Wednesday February 1.

Merseyside schools will be affected on the days below:

Wednesday 1 February 2023

Tuesday 28 February 2023

Wednesday 15 March 2023

Thursday 16 March 2023

Schools we have been told have teachers striking:

St Francis of Assisi Academy (L6 7UF)

Holly Lodge Girls College (L12 7LE)

The schools in Merseyside which have announced they will close or partly close on February 1 will be listed below: