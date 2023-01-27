Schools across Merseyside have been making preparations ahead of the teachers’ strikes over pay and under funding in schools.
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) will strike in February and March, after members voted overwhelming in favour of the action.
The NEU is campaigning for a ‘fully-funded, above inflation pay rise’ and aiming to raise awareness of what they say is a lack of funding in schools.
Seven days of strike action are set to take place across two months, however, any individual school will only be affected by four of them.
As teachers are not obligated to give advanced notice of whether they plan to strike or not, it can be difficult for schools to know whether or not they will need to close, and many may not know until next week.
LiverpoolWorld will be updating this article regularly, with any new announcements of school closures or restricted attendance on the first day of strike action - Wednesday February 1.
Merseyside schools will be affected on the days below:
- Wednesday 1 February 2023
- Tuesday 28 February 2023
- Wednesday 15 March 2023
- Thursday 16 March 2023
Schools we have been told have teachers striking:
- St Francis of Assisi Academy (L6 7UF)
- Holly Lodge Girls College (L12 7LE)
The schools in Merseyside which have announced they will close or partly close on February 1 will be listed below:
- Archbishop Beck Catholic College (L9 7BF) - Partially open to Year 11 who will be carrying on with their external and mock examinations as normal. Sixth Form students who need access to the independent study area can work independently if required.
- Gateacre School (L25 2RW) - School site closed to all students.
- Kirkby High School (L32 9PP) - School site closed to all students.
- Lawrence Community Primary School (L15 0EE) - School will only be open to Nursery, Class 2M & Class 5B.
- The Liverpool Blue Coat School (L15 9EE) - School site closed to all students.
- St Julie’s Catholic High School (L25 7TN) - School will be closed to students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.
- West Derby School (L13 7HQ) - School site closed to all students.