Sean Bean stars in new BBC Liverpool crime drama now filming in city
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two-time BAFTA winning actor Sean Bean is to play the lead role in an epic new BBC Liverpool crime drama, This City is Ours, which will be produced by the creators of The Crown.
Set and filmed in Liverpool, Game of Thrones star Bean plays gang boss Ronnie Phelan, while James Nelson-Joyce (Bird, A Thousand Blows) plays his friend, Michael Kavanagh, around whom the plot revolves.
Michael has been involved in organised crime for all of his adult life, working for Ronnie. The eight-part series will tell the story of his new found romance with Diana, set against the disintegration of his crime gang and explore Michael and Ronnie's cocaine trade. As Ronnie begins to hint at retirement, what will happen when his son decides he wants to inherit their kingdom?
Nelson-Joyce says: "It's an absolute honour to be a part of this exciting show. I knew from reading the first episode that I had to take on this compelling story of crime, loyalty and above all, love.”
A 14-week schedule of filming has already begun in Liverpool with scenes due to be shot at various locations around the city. The series is the latest project to receive investment from the Liverpool City Region Production Fund and Liverpool City Council’s Film Office, following on from the likes of The Responder and Time.
Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “It’s a joy to see cameras rolling on This City Is Ours with a glorious cast who have made Stephen Butchard’s sublime scripts even more exciting. Under the skilful direction of Saul Dibb, BBC viewers are in for one hell of a ride.”
The series is created and written by Stephen Butchard (The Good Mothers, The Last Kingdom, Five Daughters), directed by Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Sixth Commandment), and produced by Left Bank Pictures for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally.
This City is Ours cast list
Sean Bean plays gang boss Ronnie Phelan, James Nelson-Joyce (Bird, A Thousand Blows) plays his friend, Michael Kavanagh. Hannah Onslow (Empire of Light, This Is Going to Hurt) will play Diana Williams, Michael’s partner, and Jack McMullen (Hijack, Ford V Ferrari) plays Ronnie’s son, Jamie Phelan. Julie Graham (Shetland, Time) will play Elaine, head of the Phelan family alongside her husband Ronnie.
Also joining the cast are Laura Aikman (Archie, Gavin & Stacey) as Rachel Duffy, Kevin Harvey (Treason, Time) as Bobby Duffy, Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls, Upgraded) as Cheryl Crawford, Mike Noble (Shardlake, The Long Shadow) as Banksey, Bobby Schofield (SAS Rogue Heroes, The Suspect) as Bonehead, Darci Shaw (Judy, A Thousand Blows) as Melissa Phelan, and Stephen Walters (Slow Horses, Anne) as Davy Crawford.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.