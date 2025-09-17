A former Merseyside school is set to be demolished and replaced by a new housing development, but not before a search for human remains has been completed.

Clarence House in Formby was once rated as a ‘Good’ school in its last Ofsted inspection, but was closed down in 2018 after its owners cited ‘financial pressures’. The school site is located on West Lane and was previously managed by Nugent Care, providing educational placements for pupils aged seven to 19 years old.

Since its closure, the school has been left abandoned and remained empty for the last seven years. As a result, the site has been subject to much speculation among the local community, especially after two fire-related incidents – one in 2023 and the latest on Thursday September 11, 2025.

Site of former school Clarence House in Formby | LDRS

In planning documents linked to the site, the LDRS found the buildings are scheduled for demolition as part of a new housing scheme which has proposed 89 new dwellings on the land to the east of West Lane in Formby.

The planning application was submitted by Redrow Homes Limited in September 2023 and was subject to an appraisal by Sefton Council’s planning committee in December 2024, before final approval was granted in May 2025.

As part of the application, the Clarence House building, which once housed hundreds of pupils, will be demolished and the land cleared for the new housing development. However, as part of the planning conditions attached to the application, no work can start before those conditions are all met.

One of the conditions states: “No development or demolition shall take place on the eastern parcel until the implementation and submission of a report on a programme of archaeological works has been secured.

“That programme of archaeological works should be undertaken in accordance with a Written Scheme of Investigation (WSI) which has been submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority prior to works taking place.”

Firefighters spent hours tackling the fire at the empty school at Clarence House in Formby | Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service/LDRS

In a letter to Sefton Council in July – seen by the LDRS – Redrow Homes’ agent White Peak Planning (WPP) confirmed submitting the Written scheme of investigation for archaeological evaluation on the eastern part of the development site. WPP said it understands the WSI is one part of meeting the planning condition and that full discharge will occur ‘once the approved archaeological works’ have been completed’.

The LDRS has reviewed the details contained in the WSI, which includes a brief history of the site. According to the investigation proposal, WPP said the ‘general preliminary aims’ of any archaeological trial trenching would be to determine the presence or absence of buried archaeological remains within the site.

Under the section ‘Human Remains’ the WSI states: “Upon the discovery of sensitive material (e.g., human remains or particularly significant features), all excavation shall cease, and the archaeological contractor will establish a clearly visible cordon around the area of discovery, to ensure protection from exposure, accidental damage and / or theft.”

Site of former school Clarence House | LDRS

It adds: “In the event that human remains, both inhumations and/or cremations, are exposed during the course of the archaeological evaluation then all works are to cease immediately, and the local police and coroner informed.

“The area will be screened from view and discussions will be held with the Client and MEAS on options for their appropriate preservation in situ or for their removal in accordance with professional standards and guidelines once the antiquity of the remains has been suitably proven.”

WPP also confirmed that in the event of human burials being discovered, a Ministry of Justice Licence will be required before the remains can be lifted. The need for a Ministry of Justice Licence applies to both inhumation and cremated remains.

The LDRS contacted Redrow Homes Limited who did not wish to comment at this stage.