Search for missing boy near Crosby beach stood down

The 14-year-old has not been seen since Sunday evening.

The search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in the River Mersey has been stood down after 15 hours.

Just after 7.00pm on Sunday (June 30), emergency services were informed that the boy had been swimming near the radar tower on Crosby beach with friends, but became separated and failed to emerge from the water.

A major search operation continues this morning for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in the River Mersey. | Mike Pennington, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

A major search operation took place overnight and throughout Monday morning (July 1) and Crosby beach near to the radar tower was cordoned off by police. However, HM Coastguard has now confirmed that the search has been stood down ‘pending further information’.