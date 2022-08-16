Officers have arrested a man and woman, both in their 30s, during the course of the investigation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A four-year-old boy remains a serious but stable condition in hospital after being left with ‘life changing injuries’ in an attack by a Bull Mastiff type dog in Liverpool on Saturday night.

The boy had gone to visit a friend’s house when he was set upon by the dog in Wellesboune Place, Norris Green at around 7pm.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A heroic neighbour spotted what was happening and managed to fight off the dog and save the child’s life.

The young boy suffered serious injuries to his face and head and was taken to hospital. His condition is described as serious but stable.

A 33-year-old man from Fairfield was arrested on Monday on suspicion of being in charge of an out of control dangerous dog causing injury. The suspect is still in police custody and further investigations are ongoing.

A general view of Wellesboune Place, Norris Green. Image: Google

A 31-year-old woman, who was arrested on Saturday on the same charge, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The dog has been seized and work is ongoing to identify its breed. The investigation is ongoing and Merseyside Police have made a renewed appeal for information following an incident.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “This was an horrendous attack on a four-year-old boy and it is only as a result of the swift actions of a brave neighbour that this young boy is still alive. The four-year-old has sustained significant injuries to his head and face.

“Although two arrests have been made, our enquiries continue and we’d still urge anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour, to please contact us so we can bring them to justice. Either tell us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

A Bull Mastiff type dog attacked the boy. Image: Michael J Magee - stock.adobe

“I would like to reassure everyone that we are working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances of the incident. If you were in the area of Wellesbourne Place at around 7pm and witnessed anything, or have any information about the dog in question then please come forward speak to one of our officers.

“People who own or care for dogs should always make sure they are on a lead in public and should consider whether they need to be muzzled. If you keep your dog in the garden, you must make sure that the fencing is properly maintained so they can’t escape.”

How to contact police