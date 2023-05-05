Labour tightened its grip in Sefton as a third of the council’s 66 seats were voted for.

The ruling Labour party tightened its grip on Sefton Council in Thursday’s local elections, gaining a further five seats. The most dramatic gain came in Ainsdale where Janet Harrison beat her Conservative rival by just 16 votes following a recount.

The dominant Labour group now hold 51 of the 66 seats on the council after dispatching independent candidates in Ainsdale, Harrington, Park, Ravenmeols and Sudell. The Lib Dems hold eight seats, making them the official opposition party with Conservatives holding five, all in the more affluent north of the borough.

The influence of independent councillors in Sefton had grown significantly in recent years but it was a bad night for them as all five independent wards up for election changed hands.

In Ainsdale, Cllr Terry Jones, who broke away from the Conservative group last year as one of the Southport independents, did not contest his seat. The last time an Ainsdale seat was up for grabs it was a close Conservative victory but this time it was a narrow Labour win.

How many seats does each party have in Sefton?

Labour - 51 seats

Lib Dems - 8 seats

Conservatives - 5 seats

Independent - 2 seats

Local election - detailed results for Sefton wards