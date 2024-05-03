The Labour Party retained its hold on Sefton Council, taking one seat from the Conservative party, while Neil Doolin became the borough’s first Green councillor - taking 1,412 votes to Labour’s 1,307 in the Church ward. Speaking after the surprise win, Cllr Doolin said the result had been a “long time coming” and thanked those that had voted for him. The Liberal Democrats won three seats, regaining the Cambridge ward, and remaining on nine seats. The Conservative Party held on to the Dukes ward, but lost its Harington seat to Labour. Labour’s Chloe Parker took control of the Park ward, with 1,621 votes - a seat previously held by an independent councillor.