Sefton local election results 2024
The Green Party made history in Thursday’s local elections, winning its first ever seat in Sefton.
The Labour Party retained its hold on Sefton Council, taking one seat from the Conservative party, while Neil Doolin became the borough’s first Green councillor - taking 1,412 votes to Labour’s 1,307 in the Church ward. Speaking after the surprise win, Cllr Doolin said the result had been a “long time coming” and thanked those that had voted for him. The Liberal Democrats won three seats, regaining the Cambridge ward, and remaining on nine seats. The Conservative Party held on to the Dukes ward, but lost its Harington seat to Labour. Labour’s Chloe Parker took control of the Park ward, with 1,621 votes - a seat previously held by an independent councillor.
The results mean that Labour has increased its overall majority in Sefton, winning 17 of the 22 contested seats and rising from 48 to 49 of 66 seats on the council.
Local election - detailed results for Sefton wards
- Ainsdale - Lynne Thompson - Liberal Democrat
- Birkdale - Sonya Kelly - The Labour Party
- Blundellsands - Diane Roscoe - The Labour Party
- Cambridge - Mike Sammon - Liberal Democrats
- Church - Neil Anthony Doolin - The Green Party (Green gain)
- Derby - Maria Porter - The Labour Party
- Dukes - Mike Prendergast - The Conservative Party
- Ford - Paulette Lappin - The Labour Party
- Harington - Karen Cavanagh - The Labour Party (Labour gain)
- Kew - Jennifer Corcoran - The Labour Party
- Linacre - Joanne Williams - The Labour Party
- Litherland - Paula Murphy - The Labour Party
- Manor - Dominic McNabb - The Labour Party
- Meols - John Dodd - Liberal Democrats
- Molyneux - Sam Hinde - The Labour Party
- Netherton and Orrell - Tom Spring - The Labour Party
- Norwood - Dave Neary - The Labour Party
- Park - Chloe Parker - The Labour Party (Labour gain)
- Ravenmeols - Catie Page - The Labour Party
- St Oswald - Joe Johnson - The Labour Party
- Sudell - James Hansen - The Labour Party
- Victoria - Michael Roche - The Labour Party
Other local elections
The results for council elections in Halton and Knowsley will be announced later today, with the Liverpool City Region Mayoral election results to be announced on Saturday. The results of the Merseyside and Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner elections will also be announced on Saturday.
