Voters across Merseyside and the Liverpool City Region will head to the polling stations on Thursday (May 2) to participate in a number of elections. Registered electors will choose who they think should represent the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority as Metro Mayor, as well as voting for a Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside.

Electors in some parts of the Liverpool City Region - such as Sefton, Knowsley and Halton - will also vote in local elections, choosing who will represent their local wards as councillors.

Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming elections across Liverpool and Merseyside, including how to vote, who is standing for Metro Mayor and Police and Crime Commissioner and what their roles entail.

Residents across the Liverpool City Region will vote in a number of local elections this May. Image: Adobe Stock/Canva

How and where to vote

You will be able to vote between 7.00am and 10.00pm on Thursday, May 2. Your polling station will be noted on your electoral card, however, you can also find out where to vote here. You do not need your electoral card to vote, but you do need a valid form of ID. The postal vote is available, however, the deadline to apply for this has now passed.

You will receive a number of ballot papers, depending on where you live. Electors in Liverpool, St Helens and Wirral will receive two ballot papers (Mayoral and PCC elections). Those living in Sefton and Knowsley will receive three ballot papers (Mayoral, PCC and local elections), as will most residents in Halton. A small number of areas in Halton will receive four ballot papers due to parish elections.

Local Elections 2024

Local elections are taking place in Sefton, Knowsley and Halton on May 2, giving registered voters the chance to elect councillors to represent their local ward. Local council elections are not being held in Liverpool, Wirral or St Helens. Council elections are significant as they allow residents to make their voices heard in regards to how they would like local issues and matters to be managed.

Polling station. Image: Getty

In Sefton , seats in 22 of 66 wards are being contested. Candidates are representing a number of parties, including Labour, Green, Conservative and Liberal Democrats, though this differs in each ward. More information is available here.

, seats in 22 of 66 wards are being contested. Candidates are representing a number of parties, including Labour, Green, Conservative and Liberal Democrats, though this differs in each ward. More information is available here. In Knowsley , 15 wards will go the polls, with 15 out of 45 seats being contested. Candidates are representing a number of parties, including Labour, Green, Conservative and Liberal Democrats, though this differs in each ward. More information is available here.

, 15 wards will go the polls, with 15 out of 45 seats being contested. Candidates are representing a number of parties, including Labour, Green, Conservative and Liberal Democrats, though this differs in each ward. More information is available here. In Halton, seats in 18 of 54 wards are being contested. Candidates are representing a number of parties, including Labour, Green, Conservative and Liberal Democrats, though this differs in each ward. Residents in some parts of Halton will also vote in Parish elections. More information is available here.

What is the role of a local councillor?

Local councillors aim to represent the interests of the people living in their ward, which is basically a neighbourhood within the borough. They will also have a say in key decisions made by the council, aiming to ensure that decisions benefit their ward’s residents and that the local authority is held accountable. Many councillors will choose to represent a political party, while others will stand as an independent candidate.

When will the results be announced?

The count will take place overnight into Friday May 3 in Sefton, while Knowsley and Sefton will have theirs later that day.

Liverpool City Region Mayoral Election 2024

Voters will head to their local polling stations on May 2 and choose who they want to lead the six-council Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. The elected Metro Mayor oversees decisions and budgets related to transport, infrastructure investment, culture, and more, and the position is currently held by Steve Rotheram.

Standing again for the Labour Party, Rotheram has made headlines in recent months for his work on Merseyside’s public transport network, including the introduction of publicly owned trains, and is campaigning for a third term.

Mayor Steve Rotheram with one of the new 777 train units. Image: Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

Residents living in any part of the Liverpool City Region - Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Halton - will be able to vote in the Mayoral Election - which is held every four years - but must be registered to vote. The deadline for registering to vote this May has now passed. The next Mayoral Election will take place in 2028.

Who is standing in the 2024 Liverpool City Region Mayoral Election?

All registered electors in the Liverpool City Region should have received a booklet, outlining the role of the Metro Mayor and the manifestos of all five candidates standing in the election. They are as follows:

Tom Crone - The Green Party

Jade Louise Marsden - The Conservative Party

Rob McAllister Bell - Liberal Democrats

Steve Rotheram - Labour Party

Ian Edward Smith - Independent

When will the results be announced?

Results will be announced at around midday on Saturday, May 4. You will be able to view the results here.

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Election 2024

Electors across Merseyside will also vote for a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) on May 2. PCCs were brought in by the Government to replace Police Authorities in 2012, and are responsible for holding police forces to account.

Emily Spurrell is the current Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside, after being elected in May 2021. Standing for Labour and the Co-operative Party once again, Spurrell is up against three other candidates. Please note, Halton residents will not vote for Merseyside’s PCC, instead they will vote for the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire.

Emily Spurrell, Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner

What is the role of the Police and Crime Commissioner?

Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner oversees how the police and other organisations are tackling crime across the region. Directly elected and separate from operational policing, the PCC is responsible for how the area is policed, what budget the police receive, the police council tax precept, ensuring the public is informed about local policing and appointing and dismissing the Chief Constable - a title currently held by Serena Kennedy.

Who is standing in the for Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner?

Christopher Carubia - Liberal Democrats

Amanda Onwuemene - Green Party

Emily Spurrell - Labour and Co-operative Party

Bob Teesdale - The Conservative Party