Red Arrows return to Southport Air Show with new stunt for 2023

World-famous RAF aerobatics display team have added a new manoeuvre for this year’s shows.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:05 BST

The Red Arrows will take to the skies over Merseyside again this September as The Southport Airshow returns with a jam-packed line up to impress aviation fans.

The world-famous RAF aerobatics display team will perform incredible stunts over the Sefton coast, including a new eight-jet formation. This is a step up from the 2022 display season, which had a seven-plane formation.

The impressive air show line-up also includes some of Britain’s most historical jets. Fans turned out in their thousands last year as an RAF Typhoon, a Supermarine Spitfire and South Korea’s Black Eagles wowed fans.

The vibe: The popular weekend air show is suitable for the whole family and there are also activities to explore on the ground, from flight simulators and static aircrafts to assault courses. And, kids go free.

When and where: The air show runs between 10:00-18:00 on September 9-10 2023. It will be held on Southport’s seafront.

Ticket prices - Tickets are £10.95 per day and free for under 16s. They can be purchased here.

The Red Arrows in action.
The Red Arrows in action.
The Red Arrows in action.
The Red Arrows in action at Southport Air Show. Image: Andrew Jackson
The Red Arrows in action at Southport Air Show. Image: Andrew Jackson
The Red Arrows in action at Southport Air Show. Image: Andrew Jackson
Fylde coast fans got a spectacular view of the Red Arrows flying over Blackpool as they headed to Southport Air Show
Fylde coast fans got a spectacular view of the Red Arrows flying over Blackpool as they headed to Southport Air Show
Fylde coast fans got a spectacular view of the Red Arrows flying over Blackpool as they headed to Southport Air Show
