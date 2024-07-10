Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southport Air Show returns to Merseyside this weekend with a double dose of the The Red Arrows and a host of other confirmed aircraft.

Tens of thousands of aviation fans will descend on the beautiful Sefton coast this week, as the world-famous Red Arrows take to the skies for their 60-year Diamond Season.

The highly-anticipated Southport Air Show didn’t quite go to plan last year, but spectators are in for a special treat this weekend as the Red Arrows have added extra ‘dynamic manoeuvres not performed for more than a decade’ to their trademark routine.

The world-famous aerobatic jet team will also perform double the amount of displays scheduled for last year’s Air Show, following a series of changes made by organisers.

When is Southport Air Show?

This year’s air show runs between 10.00am and 7.00pm on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14. It will be held on Southport’s seafront.

Changes after queue and traffic chaos

During last year’s staging of the Southport Air Show, the Red Arrows cancelled their main display due to unsuitable weather conditions. Aviation fans still got to see the iconic jest during a flypast, however, many attendees were angry about the event’s organisation, with heavy traffic causing them to miss much of the weekend.

In a statement, organisers ‘sincerely apologised’ for the logistical issues and have made changes for the 2024 event. They said: “We understand the disappointment experienced by some attendees. We listened to your feedback and we have taken action. The logistics for Southport Air Show have been improved for this year, with changes to traffic management and entry into the event.”

Southport Air Show returns to Merseyside this weekend, with displays from the Red Arrows. | Getty Images

Confirmed flying displays for Southport Air Show 2024

Aircraft confirmed so far include the Red Arrows, Typhoon and the RAF Tutor, which will all be appearing on both days. The confirmed flight programme is as follows:

RAF Red Arrows

RAF Typhoon

RAF Tutor

Rich Goodwin Pitts

Rolls Royce Spitfire

Rolls Royce P-51 Mustang

Starlings

Black Cats

Catalina

Vampire Solo

Bristol Blenheim

Strikemaster Solo

Navy Wings Historics (Sword)

Special Red Arrows display

The Red Arrows’ 2024 display will celebrate their diamond season and feature the return of the iconic Diamond Nine formation. Up from last year’s eight, the formation is the Red Arrows’ trademark but spectators can expect a ‘refreshed aerobatic routine packed with big new shapes, dynamic manoeuvres not performed for more than a decade and some special additions’.

Squadron Leader Jon Bond, Team Leader and Red 1, said: “This summer is a special occasion for the Red Arrows – it is the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team’s 60th display season. It will be brilliant to bring our new, nine-aircraft display to Southport Air Show and perform in front of tens of thousands of enthusiastic families, individuals, veterans, and aviation fans.”

Southport Air Show 2024 flypast times

Saturday, July 13

1.30pm - Catalina

1.41pm - Swordfish, Black Cats and Wasp

1.46pm - Navywings Wasp

1.54pm - Navywings Swordish

2.02pm - Black Cats

2.15pm - Strikemaster

2.26pm - Richard Goodwin G-JPIT

2.40pm - RAF Tutor

2.53pm - Spitfire XIX and P-51 Mustang

3.13pm - Starlings

3.30pm - Red 10

4.02pm - Wingwalk Formation

4.20pm - Blenheim

4.30pm - Vampire FB.52

4.41pm - Typhoon

5.00pm - Red Arrows

The Red Arrows in action in 2022. They cancelled their display in 2023 due to bad weather. | Sefton Council

Sunday, July 14

1.30pm - Catalina

1.41pm - Vampire FB.52

1.51pm - Swordfish, Black Cats and Wasp

1.56pm - Navywings Wasp

2.04pm - Navywings Swordish

2.12pm - Black Cats

2.35pm - Richard Goodwin G-JPIT

2.39pm - Wingwalk Formation

2.57pm - Red 10

2.59pm- Starlings

3.16pm - Blenheim

3.26pm - Typhoon

3.38pm - RAF Tutor

3.50pm - Spitfire XIX and P-51 Mustang

4.10pm - Strikemaster

4.30pm - Red Arrows

Other attractions

Additional attractions include the Military Village, WWI poppy making, paintball, bouncy castles, food stalls, 69th Field Artillery Guns and flight simulators.

How to get tickets for Southport Air Show 2024