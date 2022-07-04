A great weekend for aviation is set to give visitors a thrilling performance as iconic planes fly over the Merseyside coast.

The Southport Airshow is back and with an amazing line up for aviation fans of all ages.

The iconic Red Arrows are set to perform their impressive stunt displays alongside some of Britain’s most historical planes.

South Korea’s elite air force pilots will also be performing with their world famous Black Eagles aerobatic team.

After being cancelled in 2021, the airshow is back and bigger than ever with an eye-catching line-up from the Typhoon to Spitfires.

There’s also plenty to see and do on the ground, including a range of beach attractions and The 69th Field Artillery Guns display.

The Southport Airshow shared their final aircraft announcement over the weekend by telling aviation fans that the Mig-15 and the Rolls Royce Spitfire XIX will be performing at the show.

Under 16s go free to the event making it the perfect family activity for this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

When is the Southport Airshow?

The Southport Airshow is on Saturday 9 July and Sunday 10 July.

Gates open at 10am and the last performers are the Red Arrows at 4pm.

The event is taking place on Southport Beach, with pier access at a higher ticket rate.

A handful of Spitfires will be in attendance across the weekend, bringing historical aviation to the Southport Airshow

How to get tickets to the Southport Airshow?

Tickets are available on the Southport Airshow website.

Children under 16 go free with general admission starting at £10 per adult.

There is pier access for a more spectacular view costing £20 per person.

Tickets will be available at the gate on both days unless tickets have already sold out.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and also require a free ticket.

The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team were formed over 20 years and are one of the top parachute display teams in the country

What are the flying times for the Southport Airshow

The official flight times have been shared by The Southport Airshow as follows:

Saturday

10am - Gates Open

10:30am - Model Aero Club

12:25pm - Tigers Army Parachute Display Team

12:42pm - The Muscle Biplane Pitts Special

1:16pm - Slingsby T-67 Firefly

1:26pm - Wildcat Display Team

1:37pm - P-51 Mustang

1:50pm - Autogyro

2pm - Tutor Display Team

2:09pm - Spitfire Vb and Spitfire XIX

2:30pm - RoKAF Black Eagles Display Team

2:43pm - The Blades

3:01pm - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

3:19pm - Spitfire & Typhoon

3:25pm - Typhoon

3:38pm - Strikemaster

4pm - The Red Arrows

Sunday

10am - Gates Open

10:30am - Model Aero Club

12:40pm - Tigers Army Parachute Display Team

1pm - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

1:18pm - Spitfire and Typhoon

1:24pm - Typhoon

1:36pm - The Muscle Biplane Pitts Special

2:09pm - Slingsby T-67 Firefly

2:19pm - Tutor Display Team

2:30pm - RoKAF Black Eagles Display Team

2:43pm - Wildcat Display Team

2:54pm - P-51 Mustang

3:07pm - Autogyro

3:17pm - The Blades

3:34pm - Spitfire Vb and Spitfire XIX

3:40pm - Strikemaster

4pm - The Red Arrows

South Korea’s Air Force team the Black Eagles

Which planes can be seen at the Southport Airshow

A host of exciting planes can be seen throughout the Southport Airshow.

The Red Arrows will be performing their aerobatic performance alongside South Korea’s The Black Eagles.

The Autogyro will also be in performance, which is a type of unpowered rotorcraft which relies on air flowing through the rotor disc to generate rotation.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight shows off the best of British aviation heritage and includes the three ship formations of Spitfire, Hurricane and Dakota.

The Wildcats Display Team shows off the Black Cats Helicopter Display Team, which involves the two man team with their dynamic displays.

A P-51 Mustang will be flying on Sunday, after originally being put to work in 1944 as part of the Eighth Air Force in England.