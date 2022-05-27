The air force’s elite Black Eagles aerobatic flight team will be performing at the Southport Air Show this summer.

South Korea’s elite air force pilots will be heading to the Southport Air Show this summer as the world famous Black Eagles aerobatic flight team perform in the UK for the first time in 10 years.

Eight KAI T-50B planes, which are specially painted in their trademark black, white and yellow will take part in a series of aerial manoeuvres on July 9.

The Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows aerobatic team will also be at the show.

South Korea’s Air Force team the Black Eagles. Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Cllr Marion Atkinson, Sefton Council’s Labour Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Skills, said: “To have Southport Air Show as the first stop on a 2022 UK tour of the South Korean Air Force is an incredible feat and goes to show how huge our event is in the calendar.

“The Black Eagles display is one that cannot be missed and will compliment a fantastic roster of displays already announced including the return of our very own Red Arrows, the RAF Typhoon and the emotive Battle of Britain Memorial Flight display.”

The pilots of the planes experience G-force nine in their supersonic jets whilst they perform.

The South Korean Air Force are known for their pin point accuracy and complex flying displays.

They are only performing three shows in the UK this year with their appearence at Southport Air Show being the first.

Tickets for general admission to the Southport Air Show are £10 and for the first time under 16s are free.