Heartwarming images of Southport community pulling together after murders and riot

In the wake of this week’s horrific events, the Southport community has truly come together, showing incredible kindness despite feeling a loss so close to home. Hundreds of locals have been providing the police force with food and water and dozens of local business owners have offered free activities for children or offered to provide free security for local kids clubs.

Beautiful tributes to Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King and Alice Aguiar have been laid around Southport and residents have even been taking in the hundreds of teddy bears and cards left in remembrance, to make sure they’re protected from rain, then returning them to the town centre when the sun comes out again. Fresh flowers are being laid every day and kind volunteers are ensuring they are watered.

A group of angry protestors used Monday’s tragedy as an excuse to riot, throw bricks at a local mosque, and injure police officers, wonderful people rebuilt garden walls damaged in the chaos and the local community turned out in the masses to clear up the destruction left behind.

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to discuss ways to support the local families affected by the awful attack and here at LiverpoolWorld we have received countless messages from people asking for advice on how to organise fundraisers.

The beautiful actions of those in and around Southport have shown an incredible community coming together in their hours of grief and, provided hope and light in what can only be described as the town’s darkest time.

When the police cordon is lifted and the hundreds of journalists begin to leave, it is very clear that Southport will continue to cherish the memory of Elsie, Bebe and Alice, and work together to try to recover from the tragedy.

Below are a selection of images that truly showcase the community pulling together.

1 . Southport community pull together Hundreds of people attend a vigil outside the Atkinson building in central Southport. | Getty Images

2 . Southport community pull together A counter-protestor holds a 'hope not hate' sign during the riots. | Getty Images

3 . Southport community pull together Tributes in Southport town centre. | Sefton Council

4 . Southport community pull together Workers rebuild a wall outside the Southport Islamic Centre Mosque in Southport, Merseyside | James Speakman/PA Wire