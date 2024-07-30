Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A violent protest erupted outside a mosque in Southport, which Merseyside Police said is believed to have involved supporters of the English Defence League.

A police van has been set on fire and a number of officers have been injured in Southport just hours after a vigil took place to honour the three children killed in a horrific knife attack on Monday.

The Southport community rallied together to support those affected by the attack, and hundreds of people took part in a vigil outside The Atkinson on Tuesday evening, laying flowers and cards and lighting candles in remembrance.

The vigil was followed by a protest outside a mosque, which Merseyside Police said was believed to involve supporters of the English Defence League, just a few streets away on St Luke’s Road.

Today should've been about those innocent little souls in Southport.



Not this: pic.twitter.com/cyEWeQBEtw — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 30, 2024

Officers were seen in helmets and riot gear, with stones and bottles launched at them and police riot vans attacked. Firecrackers could be heard going off along with multiple police sirens sounding. A crowd of men, many wearing masks and hoodies, were in a running battle with officers outside the mosque as more police arrived. Merseyside Police said ‘a number of officers’ were injured as a result of the violence, cars were set alight and a shop was ‘broken into and looted’. The protest comes after Bebe King, aged six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar died after the ‘ferocious’ knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children on Monday.

Young girls Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King all died as a reuslt of Monday's knife attack. | Handout

Eight other children suffered stab wounds during the attack, and five of them are currently in a critical condition in hospital. Two adults were also seriously injured after ‘bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked’.

A 17-year-old boy from Cardiff, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street and remains in custody. Police say the suspect was born in Wales, however, false claims that he was an asylum seeker who recently arrived in the UK have circulated online.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Merseyside Police condemned Tuesday’s violent disorder and said one officer suffered a suspected broken nose and police vehicles were ‘damaged and set alight’.

A police van has been set on fire amid violence outside a Southport mosque following fatal stabbings | Youtube

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said: “It is sickening to see this happening within a community that has been devastated by the tragic loss of three young lives. In the last 24 hours, we have seen overwhelming support and sympathy from the community and wider Merseyside communities for the families who are currently trying to deal with their loss and care for victims injured during the major incident.

“Yesterday, our officers and other members of the emergency services were faced with one of the most difficult situations they will ever face. Tonight, they find themselves being attacked as they endeavour to prevent disorder.

APPEAL | A number of officers have been injured, cars set alight & a shop broken into & looted in Southport this evening. This is completely unacceptable. We're gathering evidence & those responsible will be brought to justice. If you have footage of those involved DM @MerPolCC pic.twitter.com/fKmyWG6o7K — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 30, 2024

“The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside. There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets

