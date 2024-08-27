Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vacant units have become a common sight on the once booming Lord Street in recent years.

A large department store is set to close as Southport’s high street faces yet another blow.

Beales reopened on Lord Street in 2021, after being forced to close in March 2020 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, and hundreds of shoppers lined the streets for its grand opening. Around £800,000 was invested into the site which focused on a new department store concept consisting of local and global concessions.

Beales Southport. | Google Street View

Despite initially providing fresh hope for Southport’s high street, Beales announced its closure - and a large closing down sale - in June and has now confirmed that the store will be closing on Saturday, September 7.

The Lord Street site has been home to a department store for more than 100 years, previously housing Broadbents and Boothroyds.

Beales has a Google rating of 4.0 out of five stars, with a recent reviewer commenting: “Shame it’s closing its Southport store it is great has everything you need and lots of choice and lots of things other stores don't have anymore.” However, not everyone was saddened by the news with one resident commenting on the store’s Facebook page: “Used to love this shop, went in a few days ago and it was just full of junk , clothes smelling musty and damp and still over priced.”