The family of Axel Rudakubana are “devastated” following his knife attack on a Southport holiday club, the church attended by his father has said.

The 18-year-old, of Banks, Lancashire, killed six-year-old Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and injured 10 others when he launched the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

In a statement, leaders of The Community Church in Southport, attended by Rudakubana’s father Alphonse, said the family had been moved to a secret location for their protection.

Church leaders Dave Gregg, Geoff Grice, Harry Pickett and Mike Rothwell, said: “Axel was born and went to school in the United Kingdom, he has autism and has struggled with mental health issues.

“Prior to the major incident in Southport, he had been living with his parents in the village of Banks near Southport.

“There has been the inevitable speculation about his family and background – with his father Alphonse being named in the national press.

“It has also been reported that his parents are both Christians and attend a local church.

“To prevent unnecessary intrusion into other churches in our town, we can confirm that over the last few years Alphonse Rudakubana has been a valued part of The Community Church family.”

“For the sake of clarity, Alphonse’s son and family never attended our Sunday gatherings, nor played any active part in church life. As a consequence we have nothing further to say other than the detail given in this statement.

“The Rudakubana family have been devastated following this terrible incident and they have been moved by the police, for their protection, from their home in Banks to a secret location that we are unaware of.

“As a church we continue to pray for peace and healing for all those impacted by the tragic events that took place in Southport and in our nation beyond.”

Axel Rudakubana, 18, appearing on the first day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to murdering three young girls in a knife attack | Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Leaders said the church community had been “saddened and shocked” by the attack.

They added: “This tragedy and the devastating murder of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice da Silva Aguiar has impacted our town and nation.

“The subsequent outpouring of love and support by the local community actually reflects the true nature and spirit of our town, but sadly, this was eclipsed by the appalling attack – fuelled by fake racially motivated news on social media – on the local mosque, which resulted in so many awful injuries to police and damage being caused to buildings and property.”