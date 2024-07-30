Southport knife attack latest: Third child, aged 9, dies after mass stabbing at Taylor Swift dance class
A third child is confirmed to have died following a ‘ferocious’ knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop for primary school kids in Southport.
Two young girls, aged six and seven, were killed on the day of Monday’s attack and Merseyside Police announced on Tuesday that a third girl, aged nine, has now died as a result of her injuries.
Eight other children suffered stab wounds during the attack, and five of them are currently in a critical condition in hospital. Two adults are also in a critical condition after ‘bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked’.
A 17-year-old boy, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents and lives in Banks near Southport, has been arrested on suspicion or murder and attempted murder. Merseyside Police say they have also recovered a knife. In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning, Monday 29 July. The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July. We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years.”
Merseyside Police added that a name has been shared on social media in connection with the suspected attacker in Southport. They said: “This name is incorrect and we would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing. This incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.” Emergency services were called to the dance studio on Hart Street at 11.47am on Monday morning after a man armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started attacking the people inside.
Chief Constable Kennedy said when officers arrived ‘they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack’. Witnesses said they saw injured children fleeing the venue.
Thirteen ambulances and a helicopter attended the scene as casualties were treated for stab wounds. The North West Ambulance Service said patients were taken to three hospitals in Merseyside and Lancashire, including Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.
Residents said they were alerted that something was wrong when they heard a woman in the street, shouting for help. Debrah Parker, 57, told The Guardian she heard a girl come out of the building saying: “Mum, I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed. She [the mother] bundled her in the car as fast as she could, she was screaming: ‘Help me, help me.’ She was covered in blood.”
