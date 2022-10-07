Sefton Council have been working for many years to bring the iconic venue back to use.

A historic Southport landmark is now being market tested as an exciting major investment opportunity.

Works have been taking place at the Grade II listed Victoria Baths building on Southport Promenade ahead of a potential major third party investment.

Now the building, which originally opened in 1839 as a luxurious facility for the then brand new holiday destination of Southport, is set to undergo a new lease of life for one lucky investor.

By market testing the venue, Sefton Council will be able to seek initial proposals by third parties that would revitalise the historic Baths.

History of Victoria Baths

Opening in 1839, the former Victoria Baths was a popular public swimming pool. Unfortunately, the baths closed in 1976 and have remained empty ever since.

Advertisement

Victoria Baths in its prime.

Sefton Council have been working for many years into bring the venue back to use, with investors expressing more interest since 2015.

A new use for the building

The successful investor will be chosen for their vision of transforming Victoria Baths in new and creative ways that will ultimately generate new communities and bolster the local economy.

Any investment will also encourage new local employment opportunities and look to work with local businesses.

Advertisement

Cllr Marion Atkinson, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Skills, said: “The successful investor will need to share both Sefton Council’s and the Southport Town Deal’s ambitions to boost the town’s reputation as both a leading national visitor destination and an attractive place to live and work.

“We have wider ambitions for Southport as a leading national visitor destination and with the regeneration of Southport Market and our plans for the incredible Marine Lake Events Centre, we want to make sure we are utilising every opportunity to improve the resort.