Sports Direct prepares for major move to historic Liverpool building

Sports Direct is preparing to relocate to the historic former M&S site on Church Street in Liverpool, transforming it into a flagship store and hybrid gym.

Sports Direct is preparing for a major move after being one of Liverpool ONE’s longest-standing residents.

The retailer first opened in the shopping complex back in 2008, and is set to move into the former Marks & Spencer store on Church Street after buying up the vacant Grade II-listed building on one of Liverpool's busiest shopping streets.

The iconic Compton House was home to M&S for nearly 100 years, but the retailer shut the outlet in August 2023 and moved into the former Debenhams building on the edge of Liverpool ONE.

Compton House, Church Street. Photo by Phil Nash CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons | Phil Nash CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Work has long been underway at the huge Church Street building, which is being transformed into a Sports Direct store and Everlast gym. As a result, the Sports Direct site on North John Street is hosting a 20% off ‘closing down sale’.

In a statement last year, Frasers head of acquisitions James France said: “We are pleased to confirm that we have acquired Compton House located on Liverpool’s renowned Church Street.

“We are big believers in physical retail and this acquisition marks an exciting time for the group as we continue to expand our store portfolio across the UK and Europe.

Sports Direct Liverpool ONE. | Emma Dukes

“As the UK’s leading destination for sportswear, we are looking forward to bringing Liverpool customers a next-generation sports retail experience with the opening of a 70,000 sq ft Sports Direct flagship store. Subject to approval, Everlast Gyms will also open a 23,000 sq. ft hybrid gym in the space.”

An official opening date for the new Sports Direct site has not yet been announced. LiverpoolWorld has contacted Frasers Group for further information regarding both stores.