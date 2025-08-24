A St Helens care home has been plunged into special measures after the CQC found breaches of regulations.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) assessed Elizabeth Court in St Helens between July 7 and 18, 2025, after concerns were raised. As a result, it has received a rating of ‘inadequate’ and being placed in special measures.

The residential care home on New Street, Sutton, provides personal and nursing care to up to 44 people. The service provides support to older people. At the time of the CQC’s latest inspection there were 42 people using the service - some of whom live with dementia.

The inspection identified that care plans and risk assessments “were not consistently accurate or sufficiently detailed to ensure people’s safety” and “care plans did not always reflect individuals’ preferences or choices”.

The CQC found that people’s nutritional needs were not always correctly recorded, which increased the risk of choking or aspiration, and staff did not always have the necessary training to support people safely and effectively.

Elizabeth Court is run by Key Healthcare (St Helens) Limited, and the CQC found that the provider was not fully adhering to the principles of the Mental Capacity Act 2005.

They stated: “There was insufficient evidence to demonstrate that all reasonable steps had been taken to support individuals in making their own decisions.

“Furthermore, where decisions were made on behalf of individuals, appropriate documentation to show these were made in their best interests was not always in place.”

People were not consistently repositioned in accordance with their assessed needs, placing them at risk of skin breakdown, and Personal Emergency Evacuation Plans (PEEPs) were found to be inaccurate, potentially compromising individuals’ safety in the event of an emergency evacuation.

The CQC noted that medicines were not always managed safely. Protocols for administering ‘as required’ (PRN) medicines lacked sufficient detail to guide staff on appropriate dosage and timing.

In cases where medicines were administered covertly (e.g., hidden in food or drink), there was no evidence that professional advice had been sought to ensure safe and effective administration. The CQC said these issues placed people “at risk of not receiving their medication safely or appropriately”.

Elizabeth Court was previously in breach of legal regulations in relation to safe care and treatment and good governance, and improvements were not found at the latest assessment. The provider remained in breach of these regulations and the CQC identified a new breach of Regulation 9, relating to person-centred care.

The CQC said: “This service is being placed in special measures. The purpose of special measures is to ensure that services providing inadequate care make significant improvements.”

In terms of peoples’ experience, the CQC noted that, throughout the observation period, none of the staff were seen speaking with or engaging people in conversation or activity.

They continued: “People were left without stimulation or opportunities for social interaction, which is not consistent with person-centred care. This approach does not support people’s emotional or cognitive wellbeing.

“People and their relatives told us they had not been involved in planning their care and had not seen a copy of their care plan. They also expressed concerns about a lack of meaningful activities to support engagement and promote wellbeing.”

Despite these concerns, people using the service and their relatives spoke very positively about the staff team. Staff were consistently described as kind, caring and considerate.

Whilst not everyone was familiar with the manager, individuals and their relatives said they felt confident in how to raise a concern or make a complaint if needed. The manager was reported to have an open-door policy, and relatives told the CQC they felt welcome to visit the service at any time.

Elizabeth Court is rated as ‘inadequate’ for safe and well-led, and ‘requires improvement’ for effective, caring and responsive. It’s overall rating is ‘inadequate’.

Key Healthcare (St Helens) Limited has been approached for a comment.