Stop and search powers introduced in Everton after double shooting

Two men were hospitalised after being shot in the area of Netherfield Road near Everton Park.

Section 60 stop and search powers have been introduced in Everton after two men were shot.

The first man, 18, self-presented at hospital at around 10.30pm with gunshot wound injuries to his legs, and the second man, 24, was discovered by armed police as they attended the scene.

Both men remain in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a police investigation is currently underway, with forensic enquiries being carried out in the local area.

Police have now introduced a Section 60 Order in Everton today following the incident. The order, which grants officers enhanced stop and search powers, will run from 3pm today to 3pm tomorrow (Friday, December 15).

Extra officers will also be in the area to provide a visible presence to prevent crime or serious violence.

The order covers the area including Walton Breck Road, Oakfield Road, West Derby Road, Low Hill, Erskine Street, Islington, Hunter Street, Byrom Street, Scotland Road, Everton Valley and all roads within this area.

Inspector of Local Policing Christopher Taylor said: “We’re introducing this Section 60 Order as an extra response and provide us with the powers needed to stop and search people in the area after two males sustained gunshot injuries to the legs last night.

“This Order is one of a number of measures we are taking to disrupt those who would assault or use weapons on anyone in the area.

“Such violence and the use of firearms or any weapons is reckless and will not be tolerated in Merseyside. Extra officers will be in the area to search any individuals or groups causing such issues, and to provide reassurance to the vast majority of law-abiding people in the community.

“Such action isn’t about bothering anyone going about their daily business or preventing people from meeting with friends. It’s simply about taking action to reduce violence and make sure that everyone can feel safe where they live.

“Patrols have also been stepped up to reassure our residents so if you have any information on any offences in the area please speak with our officers.”

You can pass any information by calling 101, via our social media desk @MerPolCC on Twitter or 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook with reference number 23001269221.